16,147 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AppHarvest by 28.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Insider Transactions at AppHarvest

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

