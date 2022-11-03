30,071 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 555.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $15,679,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,866. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.