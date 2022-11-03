39,578 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 8.8 %

Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

