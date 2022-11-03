45,204 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Everbridge by 40.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Everbridge by 24.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 409,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

