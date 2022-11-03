50,000 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,625.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,697 shares of company stock worth $11,873,166. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KNBE. Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
