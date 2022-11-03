50,000 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,625.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,697 shares of company stock worth $11,873,166. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.3 %

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNBE. Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.