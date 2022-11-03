56,133 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth $158,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.