6,287 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $236.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

