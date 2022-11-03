94,860 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 112.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 200.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

DVAX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The company had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $252,463.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.