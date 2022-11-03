A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 29,500 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,092.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

AMTB stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

