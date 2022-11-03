Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $383.59

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $383.59 and last traded at $379.72, with a volume of 51256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

