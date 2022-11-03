Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 10,521 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

