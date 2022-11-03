Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 14,089 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,089 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB opened at 4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.78 and a 200-day moving average of 5.04. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.