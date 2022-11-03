Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PG&E by 85.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

