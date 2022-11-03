Advisory Services Network LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,746,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,443,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 461,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.