Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

