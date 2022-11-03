Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $109,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,666,000 after buying an additional 1,330,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

