Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 6.1 %

IMPP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

