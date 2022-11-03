Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 6.1 %
IMPP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
