Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $44.29.

