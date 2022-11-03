Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

APLD opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 143,490 shares of company stock worth $306,704 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

