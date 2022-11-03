Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

