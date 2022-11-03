Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $276.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

