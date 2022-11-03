Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 11,167 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

