Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 14,284 Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SELF. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $29,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

