Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 23,756 Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKCH. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 552,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 339,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Global X Blockchain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKCH stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

