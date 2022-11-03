Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 7,804.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,874 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTM opened at $9.16 on Thursday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

