Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,069 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPOD. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 224,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

