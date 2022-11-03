Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,212 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 48.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wipro Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

