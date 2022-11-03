Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 150,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 56,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

