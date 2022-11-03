Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Liquidia by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.31. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.