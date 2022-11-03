Advocate Group LLC Acquires Shares of 75,006 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

