Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.5 %

MSFT opened at $220.10 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

