Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

Allegion Price Performance

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

