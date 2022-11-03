Amandla Mk Trust Sells 14,872 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $609,454.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,465,732 shares in the company, valued at $183,005,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $1,833,561.15.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $887.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

