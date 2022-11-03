Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,769.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,348 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,644.0% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,876.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 258,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,154.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The company has a market cap of $939.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

