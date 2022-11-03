Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,264.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,920.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,612.4% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,008.7% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 7,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,202.2% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 24,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,397.6% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 15,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

