Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,934.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,651 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

