Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,970.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

