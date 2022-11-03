Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,920.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.