Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

