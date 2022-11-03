Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

