Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 93,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 543,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

