Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

