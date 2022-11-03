Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

