Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

