Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

