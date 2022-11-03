Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.7% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.