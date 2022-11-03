Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aramark were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,982,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

