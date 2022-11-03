Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,735 shares of company stock worth $369,933. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.