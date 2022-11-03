Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

