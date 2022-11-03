AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

